Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Cap Hits $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,952.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

