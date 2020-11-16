Peculium Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Peculium token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $1.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium (PCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

