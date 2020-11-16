Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,937 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,930 ($38.28) to GBX 2,940 ($38.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,866.67 ($37.45).

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

PSN opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Persimmon Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,512.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,438.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This is an increase from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s payout ratio is 51.98%.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total value of £1,747,200 ($2,282,727.99).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.