Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.38.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

