Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

