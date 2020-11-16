Phantasma Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $105,452.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,246.14 or 0.99801477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003079 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00028613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

