Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $437,310.39 and $60,984.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,556,049,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

