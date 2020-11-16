Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $710.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $963,087.47 and $710.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00484626 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00010101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00847483 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 447,983,466 coins and its circulating supply is 422,723,030 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

