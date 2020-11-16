Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

PIPR opened at $91.73 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

