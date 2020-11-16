PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $46,631.44 and $229.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,952.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

