POA Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, POA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $118,547.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 281,525,228 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

