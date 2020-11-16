Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 224,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Polaris by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 16.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Polaris by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $37,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.