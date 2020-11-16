Polymath Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and $3.38 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,000,099 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

