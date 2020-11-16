Powell Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

POWL opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

