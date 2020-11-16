PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $216.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PowerFleet by 894.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

