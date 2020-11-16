Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of M&T Bank worth $78,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

