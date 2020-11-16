Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $93,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

