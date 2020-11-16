Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of FMC worth $83,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rowe raised their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.60 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.