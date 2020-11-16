Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,533 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $94,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 190,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $219.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

