Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $69,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.59. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

