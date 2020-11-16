Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of DexCom worth $68,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $336.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

