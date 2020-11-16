Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $82,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

REGN stock opened at $566.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

