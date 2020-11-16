Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,966,067 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,966,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $69,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

TFC stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,771 shares of company stock worth $512,710 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

