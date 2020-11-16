Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,658 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $93,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $231.94 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $241.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average of $197.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

