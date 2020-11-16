Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,550 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Credicorp worth $84,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Credicorp by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after purchasing an additional 281,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 589,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $125.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $220.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

