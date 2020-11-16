Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,386 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of The Allstate worth $71,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $96.71 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

