Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $93,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $332.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $337.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

