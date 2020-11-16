Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,131,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Passilla purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 79,999 shares valued at $210,663. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.