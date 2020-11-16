Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $73.13 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

