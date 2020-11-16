Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $73.13 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

