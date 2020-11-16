Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.18 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

