Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (QIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

CVE QIS opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -36.43.

Get Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,370. Insiders have sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock worth $69,040 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QIS shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.