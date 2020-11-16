Raymond James Analysts Give Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) a C$0.05 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.30.

Get Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) alerts:

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.