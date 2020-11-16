Raymond James Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.38.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a market cap of $464.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

