Raymond James Boosts Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.83.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$2.06 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.