Raymond James Boosts Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$2.25

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Spark Power Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and a P/E ratio of 34.76.

About Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Power Equipment, and Power Advisory & Sustainability segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, power Â’on', commissioning, sub-station construction, power line construction and maintenance, equipment installation, power systems engineering, insulating fluid lab, and thermography under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands; and renewables operations and maintenance services comprising solar photovoltaics, monitoring and performance analytics, wind power, and battery energy storage solutions under the Northwind and One Wind brands.

