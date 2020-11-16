Raymond James Increases ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

