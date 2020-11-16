Raymond James Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36. The company has a market cap of $437.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

