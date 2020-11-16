Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

