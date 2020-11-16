RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $563.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.