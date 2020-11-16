Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Head to Head Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.13%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Medalist Diversified REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 6.85 $239.43 million $3.89 11.76 Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.15 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 8.43% 1.46% 0.81% Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial, limited service hotels, and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.