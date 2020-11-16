ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

