Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.88. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

