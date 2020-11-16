Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.