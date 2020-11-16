Reviewing Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) & C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 4 10 5 0 2.05

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $92.59, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.96% 26.78% 9.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $15.31 billion 0.82 $576.97 million $4.19 21.95

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Volatility & Risk

Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 78,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

