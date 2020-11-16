Ring Energy (REI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ring Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ring Energy has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.03, indicating that their average stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ring Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ring Energy Competitors 2717 9978 13548 449 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.94%. Given Ring Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ring Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $195.70 million $29.50 million 0.98 Ring Energy Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.72

Ring Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy -49.93% 5.04% 2.72% Ring Energy Competitors -99.44% 34.90% -1.30%

Summary

Ring Energy rivals beat Ring Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

