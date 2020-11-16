Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 185 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

