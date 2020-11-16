Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.39 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.