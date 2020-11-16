Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

TSE:AND opened at C$42.19 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.46.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$75.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.0395464 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

