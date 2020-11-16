Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) alerts:

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) stock opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.21.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.